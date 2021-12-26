Advertisement

West Texans head to Starbright Village on Christmas Day

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Starbright Village is open from 6 pm through 11 pm.

Admission is free but donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year.

The director of the parks and recreation department for the city of Odessa tells us that many families take advantage of heading to Starbright Village during the holidays.

“Families come to Odessa. They’ll celebrate. they’ll eat. have dinner. then everybody piles in the car and they head to Starbright Village. that’s been a tradition. they’ll go to Starbright Village several times with everybody. even throughout a visit they’ll come back a second or third visit and go through Starbright Village to see the lights. that’s what Christmas, the holidays, and family is all about,” said Steve Patton, the director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Odessa.

Starbright Village will be open until January 2nd.

