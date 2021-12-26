Advertisement

MCM Elegante Hotel hosted a Christmas brunch in Odessa

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The MCM Elegante hotel hosted their Christmas brunch inside of their ballrooms and many west Texans showed up to enjoy the buffet.

Tickets for Adults were $28.99, kids 6 and up were $11.99, and Seniors were just $21.99.

The buffet line featured many holiday favorites like honey-baked ham, mashed potatoes, tamales, omelets, fruit, and plenty of desserts to choose from.

The staff at the hotel tells us that their main priority is making each guest feel like they are right at home.

“That’s one of the things that we are known for in this hotel, that we treat people like family. We want to make sure they feel like family here. I would say that’s one of the main things that we can give them,” Rodrigo Ravelo, restaurant supervisor for the MCM Elegante Hotel.

If you were not able to make it to the Christmas brunch this year. you’ll have to mark your calendars for next Christmas.

