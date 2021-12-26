Hundreds of people headed over to Starbright Village for Christmas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Starbright Village is open from 6 pm through 11 pm.

This is the largest display of lights in the Permian Basin with over 300,000 light bulbs and holiday-themed displays that are bringing the holiday season to life.

Admission is free but donations are welcome in order to help keep this event free and that the city can add new displays each year.

If you would like to make a donation, volunteers will be located near the entrance of Starbright Village that may collect them.

The director of the parks and recreation department for the city of Odessa, Steve Patton, tells us that many families take advantage of heading to Starbright Village during the holidays, especially during Christmas.

Patton also mentioned that the newest addition to their village is the ‘Firework’ display with an elf lighting up a rocket.

Starbright Village will be open until January 2nd.

