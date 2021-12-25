Odessa Fire Rescue is putting the community first during the winter holidays

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -While many places are closed for Christmas there are still a few open and ready for action.

Some Odessa Fire Rescue firefighters are required to spend their holidays away from home.

“When you hang out with six guys, I mean this is your family like away from family,” said Donnie Margettie, Paramedic Captain for Odessa Fire Rescue.

And that family never stops working even during the holidays.

“Whether it’s two in the morning or one in the afternoon, I mean we have a job to do and that’s our job. I feel like I’m just lucky to do that,” said Margettie.

Margettie says Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year. The station responds to dozens of emergency calls.

“Unfortunately, there are some people that have health problems at this time of year that need our assistance. There are several calls, will do public assist, and obviously, the traffic here in Odessa is pretty bad over the holidays, people are visiting their families so that means more traffic accidents,” said Margettie.

When they’re not responding to calls, the crew tries to take it easy on Christmas, relaxing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.