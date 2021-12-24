Advertisement

Pecos County Memorial Hospital Fort Stockton sees over 40 COVID-19 positive patients in 24 hours

The hospital is asking Pecos County residents to take COVID precautions seriously at this time
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital Fort Stockton, they have had over 40 positive COVID-19 cases come to their Family Care Center walk-in clinic in JUST the past 24 hours.

The hospital is asking Pecos County residents to take COVID precautions seriously at this time.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.

