Pecos County Memorial Hospital Fort Stockton sees over 40 COVID-19 positive patients in 24 hours

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Pecos County Memorial Hospital Fort Stockton, they have had over 40 positive COVID-19 cases come to their Family Care Center walk-in clinic in JUST the past 24 hours.

The hospital is asking Pecos County residents to take COVID precautions seriously at this time.

