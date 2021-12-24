Odessa Post Offices deliverings thousands of packages ahead of the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Without a doubt, December is the busiest month for the U.S. postal service--shipping out millions of packages to arrive in time for the holidays.

Just last week, the Odessa Post Offices delivered over 89,000 parcels, up 30% from the same week last year.

Now, two days away from Christmas, a lot of holiday mail is going through the Odessa Post Offices as workers make sure it gets to you for the holidays.

“We’ve got a lot of employees back there that’s been giving 100%. Trust me, Odessa has some of the finest carriers and clerks in our district,” said Odessa Postmaster Michael Pickett.

Pickett says right now the USPS is in its peak season from Thanksgiving til December.

It delivered over 500,000 packages to the City of Odessa--which is an increase of 4.5% from last year.

“Our customers are the most important priority that we have and that’s the reason why our carriers are getting up early every morning,” said Pickett. “That’s the reason that we are all here every day and this is our time to shine. Christmas is our time to shine.”

That’s because the USPS is no stranger to the demand.

Ahead of the busy holiday season, USPS hired seasonal employees and extended its hours to keep up with the holiday demand.

“If you’re in Odessa and you seen one of our carriers out before daylight, that’s what they were doing. They were out there from 6 [a.m.] to 9 [a.m.] delivering parcels before they started their route,” said Pickett.

Postmaster Micke says Thursday was the last to send express packages to make it under the tree in time for Christmas.

However, if you plan on sending mail on Christmas Eve, that mail will arrive in time for the New Year.

