Midlanders spend Christmas Eve at Centennial Park

By Hannah Burbank
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Well, it’s the day before Christmas and businesses might be closed, but families and even the Grinch are out and about enjoying this not-so-Christmas-like weather.

That’s okay because families have other things to look forward to this holiday season.

“Just be together and hang out. Opening presents. I’m excited to give presents and open presents and we are going to church this evening. Hang out with family. Low-key Christmas with family,” said the Alsup family.

Speaking of gifts. Christmas came a day early for one couple.

“I just got engaged,” said Jessie. “I had no idea. She said yes,” said Ahman.

While the Lang family is thankful to be together, but they would like a colder Christmas, at least most of them.

“Definitely cold, snow. I wish it was snowing too. I wish it was snowing. Hot. Anna is the only hot one but the rest of us like the cold,” said the Alsup family.

While some people are wishing for a white Christmas here others are going to find it themselves in Colorado.

“To spend time with family and the snow. We are all going to see some snow,” said the Lang Family.

They couldn’t leave without saying goodbye and whether you’re getting engaged or visiting family. Merry Christmas to everyone.

