Gun drawn during dispute at Midland Park Mall

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

UPDATE: A kiosk worker in the mall was following an uninterested customer, trying to make a sale. The mall-goer then revealed he was carrying a gun, and the dispute ended (no shots were fired). However, when police arrived to investigate, they discovered the kiosk worker was drunk. The kiosk worker was arrested for public intoxication and resisting arrest. Source: City of Midland

A spokesperson for the City of Midland tells CBS7 that a disagreement between two people at Ross in the Midland Park Mall led an individual to pull out a gun.

We are told the individual was immediately disarmed.

We are waiting to hear back from MPD on arrests and more details.

