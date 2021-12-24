Duplex sustains major damage in fire

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the City of Odessa, in the early morning of December 24, 2021, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 3700 Block of Montclair. The duplex sustained major fire damage. The fire traveled to the rear attached carport causing fire and smoke damage to 4 vehicles. The adjacent unit was occupied. No injuries were reported and no occupants required treatment or transport. This fire remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s division.

