Teen charged with murder in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man earlier in December.

Odessa Police say that Eduardo Levario Nicolas, 18, is charged with the murder of Alexander Juarez.

You’ll remember back on December 16, Juarez was shot and killed outside his home on the 1300 block of Lauderdale Street in Odessa.

Juarez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Odessa Police have not said what led up to the murder, but Nicolas is now in the Ector County Jail.

A mugshot was not yet available for Nicolas.

Homicide Arrest: The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of Alexander Juarez. The arrest stems... Posted by Odessa Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.