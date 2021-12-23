Advertisement

Teen charged with murder in Odessa

(CBS7 File Photo)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

Odessa Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting death of a man earlier in December.

Odessa Police say that Eduardo Levario Nicolas, 18, is charged with the murder of Alexander Juarez.

You’ll remember back on December 16, Juarez was shot and killed outside his home on the 1300 block of Lauderdale Street in Odessa.

Juarez was pronounced dead on the scene.

Odessa Police have not said what led up to the murder, but Nicolas is now in the Ector County Jail.

A mugshot was not yet available for Nicolas.

Homicide Arrest: The Odessa Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of Alexander Juarez. The arrest stems...

Posted by Odessa Police Department on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade

Latest News

- clipped versionOdessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
- clipped versionOdessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Narcotics, fentanyl seized at Sierra Blanca checkpoint
Andrews volunteer fire department fighting grass fire
.
Monahans police looking for suspect in hit and run