Advertisement

Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash

Latest News

Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Kim Potter jury returns for fourth day of deliberations
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
In this Wednesday, June 3, 2020 file photo, guests arrive at Universal Orlando Resort in...
Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise
FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’