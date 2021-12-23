Advertisement

2 die in shooting at Los Angeles store; 1 woman hospitalized

Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington...
Police officers work at the scene where two people were struck in a shooting at the Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021.(AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two people have died in a shooting at a Los Angeles clothing store Thursday, authorities said.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear which was the suspect.

The shooting occurred around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington Coat Factory store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley, said Los Angeles police Detective Meghan Aguilar.

Los Angeles police Capt. Stacy Spell said police responded to reports of a person being assaulted with a deadly weapon as well as reports of shots being fired. Spell said officers opened fire on the suspect. He said it wasn’t immediately known if the suspect had a gun or if both deceased were struck by police gunfire.

Prange said a woman with moderate-to-serious injuries was transported to a hospital. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Spell said the injured woman was the victim in the first report of assault.

He added that police had received calls about the suspect acting erratically before the incident.

Imelda Garcia said her sister works in the store and was on break when she heard gunshots and everyone started running. Garcia said she spoke to her sister on the phone and that she’s OK but sounded “really nervous.”

Police escorted people out of the store nearly two hours after the incident.

There were no other immediate details.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
Teen charged with murder in Odessa

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust...
5 teenagers charged in armed carjacking of US Rep. Scanlon
Authorities said two people were killed in a house fire Saturday evening.
Structure fire in west Odessa
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd
President Joe Biden signs a bill for ALS therapies, improving access to clinical trials for Lou...
Biden signs bills on forced labor in China, ALS research