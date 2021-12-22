Advertisement

Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.

It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've...
A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've looked like in the egg.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)

Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.

The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.

The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

Joseph Moore stands for a portrait at a park in Jacksonville, Fla., on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021....
He wore a wire, risked his life to expose who was in the KKK
Ernie Reda, a 97-year-old World War II veteran, is an alumnus of Stadium High School in Tacoma,...
97-year-old World War II veteran finally receives high school diploma after waiting 78 years
FILE - Vince Patton, a new Tesla owner, demonstrates on Dec. 8, 2021, on a closed course in...
US probes drivers being able to play video games in Teslas
A woman moves into the first 3D printed Habitat for Humanity home.
Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity