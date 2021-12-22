Toyland fully stocked and ready for last-minute Christmas shoppers

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Despite the setbacks supply chain issues have caused all around the county, Toyland says it’s fully equipped for the holidays.

The week of Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year for Toyland at Music City Mall in Odessa as shoppers rush to buy last-minute holiday gifts.

“22nd of December it’s always considered to be the busiest day in my last 10-12 years,” said Toyland owner, Muhammad Mirza.

Mirza says shoppers are buying his best-selling items like drones, electric ride-on cars, snappers, and more. He says he’s able to keep his shelves stocked with them for the holiday season by being proactive and ordering months ahead.

“We’ve been getting stuff since March, collecting it and stocking it. We’ve had pretty much the same prices compared to last year,” said Mirza.

Although the pandemic and supply chain crisis has caused the store’s toy sales to decrease 10-15 percent, Toyland says its still keeping prices reasonable for customers to shop.

“We offer the same prices that we had before COVID. We try not to bump into prices. We’re taking a little bit of a loss but they will get pretty much the same or even better deals,” said Mirza.

So if you are looking for a good gift, you’ll want to come now, inventory of certain items are expected to run low.

