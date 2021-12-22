Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to WSVN news, Alberto Suarez was arrested after participating in a brawl at the Miami-Dade International Airport.

It all started when an Air Century flight going from Miami to Santo Domingo was canceled after 12 hours of delays.

A passenger then took the keys to a Turkish Airlines cart and broke the keys in the ignition and would not let the airport worker leave. He then lead the crowd in a chat of “We want a solution!” in Spanish. That’s when the airport worker called police.

According to a cell phone video, Police Officers responded and started to walk away. At that point, the unruly traveler grabbed the officer’s arm, and the officer turned around and hit the traveler, starting the fight.

Video from the gate shows a group of angry passengers yelling at police.

We just got this video from a traveler who left the airport shortly after the large fight and flight cancellation at gate H8. You can hear angry travelers yelling at police. Flight was supposed to leave after 9 this AM. Nearly 12 hrs later, it was cancelled. @wsvn @MiamiDadePD pic.twitter.com/7YJClhATtC — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 21, 2021

Another cellphone video recorded by a passenger who later left the airport shows a police officer trying to calm down an angry crowd.

“Guys, if you don’t back off, you guys are gonna go to jail,” an officer is heard saying in the video.

Alberto Suarez of Odessa, Texas was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer for his participation in the brawl.

He has since posted bond.

