Advertisement

Narcotics, fentanyl seized at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three United States Citizens at the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Checkpoint on Tuesday for narcotics smuggling.
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sierra Blanca agents encountered a vehicle at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint and found concealed humans and smelled illegal controlled substances.

A further search of the vehicle revealed THC oil-laced edibles and a vacuum sealed white powdery brick that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

The cocaine laced with fentanyl was valued at over $80,000. The marijuana was valued at over $2,000, and the TCH laced edibles were valued at over $450.

All three subjects, narcotics, and the vehicle were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

Andrews volunteer fire department fighting grass fire
.
Monahans police looking for suspect in hit and run
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
Despite the setbacks supply chain issues have caused all around the county, Toyland says it’s...
Toyland fully stocked and ready for last-minute Christmas shoppers