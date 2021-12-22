Narcotics, fentanyl seized at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Sierra Blanca agents encountered a vehicle at the Sierra Blanca Checkpoint and found concealed humans and smelled illegal controlled substances.

A further search of the vehicle revealed THC oil-laced edibles and a vacuum sealed white powdery brick that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

The cocaine laced with fentanyl was valued at over $80,000. The marijuana was valued at over $2,000, and the TCH laced edibles were valued at over $450.

All three subjects, narcotics, and the vehicle were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division.

