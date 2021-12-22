Advertisement

Monahans police looking for suspect in hit and run

.
.(Telemundo20)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) -Monahans Police are looking for the driver in a crash that occurred at the intersection of Sealy and Main. This crash was Tuesday night at around 9:54 pm.

The crash is seen in the video here.

Monahans police are asking residents to notify them and provide any descriptors available when an incident like this occurs. Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the police department at 432-943-3254 and ask for Officer Gonzales or Corporal Esquivel.

