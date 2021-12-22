Advertisement

CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure...
In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fast-spreading omicron coronavirus variant is causing a surge in the purchasing of at-home COVID-19 tests.

The demand is so intense, two of the largest pharmaceutical chain stores in the U.S, CVS Health and Walgreens, are limiting the number of tests a person can buy.

In a statement Tuesday, CVS said they were limiting purchases to six test kits to “ensure equitable access to tests both in-store and digitally.”

Walgreens said they’re limiting it to four test kits per purchase.

Americans may soon be able to get free tests in the mail.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid tests to send to people.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

FILE -Canada defenseman Shea Weber, left, trips over USA forward David Backes during the men's...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
Wisconsin Humane Society takes in rescues from Kentucky
Mug shot of Alberto Yanez Suarez
Odessa man arrested after airport brawl at Miami-Dade
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
The coroner says the body has been identified as Martha Smith Helmick, of Bridgewater, Va. The...
Body found in Kentucky River believed to be one of three people killed in 1973 crash