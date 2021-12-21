Advertisement

TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Odessa Jackalopes deliver teddy bears to OPD

The Jackalopes collected the stuffed animals at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game
Jackalopes give teddy bears to OPD
Jackalopes give teddy bears to OPD(None)
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes donated and dropped off teddy bears to the Odessa Police Department Tuesday.

OPD uses the stuffed animals for a variety of things including serious situations involving children, to keep them calm and comfort them.

The Jackalopes collected the toys at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game last Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

Mug shot of Michael Cantu
Lovington man arrested after accusations of pulling gun on another driver
CBS7's coverage of Midland's All American Christmas Parade
REBROADCAST: Midland’s All American Christmas Parade
Dr. Muri discusses new appointment
Midland beat Kermit 83-55.
BASKETBALL HIGHLIGHTS: Kermit vs. Midland