TELL ME SOMETHING GOOD: Odessa Jackalopes deliver teddy bears to OPD

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Jackalopes donated and dropped off teddy bears to the Odessa Police Department Tuesday.

OPD uses the stuffed animals for a variety of things including serious situations involving children, to keep them calm and comfort them.

The Jackalopes collected the toys at their annual Teddy Bear Toss game last Saturday.

