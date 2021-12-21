Lovington man arrested after accusations of pulling gun on another driver

LOVINGTON, New Mexico -According to the Lea County Sherriff’s Office, on Dec. 20, 2021, a Lea County Sheriff’s Deputy radared a black Mercedes going 108 miles an hour on Navajo Drive in Hobbs, New Mexico

As the Deputy made the traffic stop on the Mercedes, a man in another car stopped alongside the Deputy and said the driver of the Mercedes had pointed a gun at him.

The Deputy performed a high-risk stop and detained Marcus A. Cantu of Lovington, New Mexico. The victim stated the Mercedes pulled up on his left side. When he looked over at the driver, he pointed a black pistol at his face through the open passenger side window. The victim stated he applied his brakes. The Mercedes then made a u-turn and began traveling north on Dal Paso. The victim followed to get the license plate number to report the incident to the police.

Cantu denied pointing a gun at the victim. He said he heard an object hit his vehicle and saw water trickling down the passenger side mirror. He admitted to having a gun in his vehicle. The Deputy observed a dark gray handgun on the driver’s seat, between the seat and console. The pistol was very similar in appearance to what the victim had described. Cantu was taken into custody and booked into the Lea County Detention Center on the charges of reckless driving and aggravated assault. Cantu remains in custody.

