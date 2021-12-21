Advertisement

Governor Abbott announces an additional $38.4 Million in funding for Operation Lone Star

El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, emitió el lunes una orden ejecutiva para prohibir a...
El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, emitió el lunes una orden ejecutiva para prohibir a cualquier entidad, incluidas las empresas privadas, la aplicación de un mandato de vacunación contra la COVID-19 a los trabajadores y pidió a los legisladores estatales que aprobaran una prohibición similar como ley.(Fuente: CNN/KEYE/KRGV)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Austin, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott’s office announced today that his Public Safety Office will provide an additional $38.4 million for law enforcement, jail operations, and court administration activities for Operation Lone Star. The Governor’s PSO has awarded $74.8 million in OLS funds to cities and counties in proximity to the Texas-Mexico border since the operation was launched in March 2021.

“From deterring illegal immigration, to preventing the smuggling of drugs and weapons, to curtailing human trafficking, the deployment of resources and personnel needed to arrest and jail criminals along the border is imperative to our comprehensive border security strategy under Operation Lone Star,” said Governor Abbott. “This additional funding will strengthen our response to the border crisis and ensure our law enforcement and local partners have the resources they need to keep our communities safe in the federal government’s absence.”

This additional funding includes, but is not limited to, the following:

  • $19.5 million for specialized law enforcement equipment/supplies such as patrol vehicles, interoperable radios, surveillance equipment, bulletproof vests, thermal/night vision technology, as well as search and rescue equipment.
  • $16 million for additional overtime, contract, and salaried peace officers, jailers, prosecutors, indigent defense counsel, and administrative court staff.
  • $1.9 million for construction of regional emergency communication/radio towers, as well as additional capacity in county jail facilities.
  • $800 thousand for travel costs associated with non-border counties providing law enforcement assistance to border disaster-declared counties, as well as specialized training for law enforcement and prosecution personnel.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

EMPTY STOCKING FUND EXCEEDS DONATION GOAL
Empty Stocking Fund exceeds donation goal
ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri
Dr. Scott Muri appointed to Broadband Advisory Board
Texas Railroad Commission suspends deep disposal of water after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa
Traffic Advisory
Bridge strike on I-20 in Midland