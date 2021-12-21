Full college football bowl game and national championship schedule

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The full slate of college football bowl game and national championship schedule. Texas teams are underlined in yellow.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

- Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | UTSA vs. San Diego State 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Missouri vs. Army 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic | North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | UCF vs. Florida 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl | Memphis vs. Hawai’i 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl | Georgia State vs. Ball State 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl | Western Michigan vs. Nevada11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Boston College vs. East Carolina 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Houston vs. Auburn Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl | Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | UCLA vs. NC State 8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | West Virginia vs. Minnesota 10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | SMU vs. Virginia 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl | Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl | Oregon vs. Oklahoma 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl | North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tennessee vs. Purdue 3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Wisconsin vs. Arizona State 10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Washington State vs. Miami 2 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl | No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl | Penn State vs. Arkansas Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Iowa vs. Kentucky 1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X | Ohio State vs. Utah 5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl | Ole Miss vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl | LSU vs. Kansas State 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

