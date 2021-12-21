Advertisement

Full college football bowl game and national championship schedule

The full slate of college football bowl game and national championship schedule.
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021. The most positive development at the latest meeting on expanding the College Football Playoff was that the people involved agreed to keep talking. There is no firm date for the next meeting, but there is one regularly schedule for January around the College Football Playoff championship game. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)(Roger Steinman | AP)
By Kate Porter
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The full slate of college football bowl game and national championship schedule. Texas teams are underlined in yellow.

Tuesday, Dec. 21

- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

- Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | UTSA vs. San Diego State 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Missouri vs. Army 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 23

Frisco Football Classic | North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | UCF vs. Florida 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 24

EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl | Memphis vs. Hawai’i 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Dec. 25

TaxAct Camellia Bowl | Georgia State vs. Ball State 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Dec. 27

Quick Lane Bowl | Western Michigan vs. Nevada11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Boston College vs. East Carolina 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Dec. 28

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Houston vs. Auburn Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl | Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | UCLA vs. NC State 8 p.m., Fox

Guaranteed Rate Bowl | West Virginia vs. Minnesota 10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Wasabi Fenway Bowl | SMU vs. Virginia 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Cheez-It Bowl | Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Valero Alamo Bowl | Oregon vs. Oklahoma 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Thursday, Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl | North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tennessee vs. Purdue 3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Wisconsin vs. Arizona State 10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Friday, Dec. 31

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Washington State vs. Miami 2 p.m., CBS

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m.

CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Saturday, Jan. 1

Outback Bowl | Penn State vs. Arkansas Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App

Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Iowa vs. Kentucky 1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App

PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X | Ohio State vs. Utah 5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Allstate Sugar Bowl | Ole Miss vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Tuesday, Jan. 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl | LSU vs. Kansas State 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Monday, Jan. 10

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

