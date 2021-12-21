Full college football bowl game and national championship schedule
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The full slate of college football bowl game and national championship schedule. Texas teams are underlined in yellow.
Tuesday, Dec. 21
- Famous Idaho Potato Bowl | Kent State vs. Wyoming 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
- Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl | UTSA vs. San Diego State 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl | Missouri vs. Army 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 23
Frisco Football Classic | North Texas vs. Miami (Ohio) 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl | UCF vs. Florida 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 24
EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl | Memphis vs. Hawai’i 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Dec. 25
TaxAct Camellia Bowl | Georgia State vs. Ball State 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Dec. 27
Quick Lane Bowl | Western Michigan vs. Nevada11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Military Bowl presented by Peraton | Boston College vs. East Carolina 2:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Dec. 28
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl | Houston vs. Auburn Noon, ESPN and the ESPN App
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl | Air Force vs. Louisville 3:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
AutoZone Liberty Bowl | Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech 6:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl | UCLA vs. NC State 8 p.m., Fox
Guaranteed Rate Bowl | West Virginia vs. Minnesota 10:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Wasabi Fenway Bowl | SMU vs. Virginia 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
New Era Pinstripe Bowl | Maryland vs. Virginia Tech 2:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Cheez-It Bowl | Clemson vs. Iowa State 5:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Valero Alamo Bowl | Oregon vs. Oklahoma 9:15 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Thursday, Dec. 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl | North Carolina vs. South Carolina 11:30 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
TransPerfect Music City Bowl | Tennessee vs. Purdue 3 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl | Michigan State vs. Pittsburgh 7 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl | Wisconsin vs. Arizona State 10:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Friday, Dec. 31
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl | Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M 11 a.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl | Washington State vs. Miami 2 p.m., CBS
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl | Central Michigan vs. Boise State 2 p.m.
CFP Semifinal: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic | No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama 3:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
CFP Semifinal: Capital One Orange Bowl | No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Saturday, Jan. 1
Outback Bowl | Penn State vs. Arkansas Noon, ESPN2 and the ESPN App
Vrbo Citrus Bowl | Iowa vs. Kentucky 1 p.m., ABC and the ESPN App
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl | Notre Dame vs. Oklahoma State 1 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Rose Bowl Game Pres. by Capital One Venture X | Ohio State vs. Utah 5 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Allstate Sugar Bowl | Ole Miss vs. Baylor 8:45 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Tuesday, Jan. 4
TaxAct Texas Bowl | LSU vs. Kansas State 9 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
Monday, Jan. 10
CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T | 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App
