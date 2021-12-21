Empty Stocking Fund exceeds donation goal

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -This Christmas, no stocking will be left unstuffed in Odessa thanks to many local businesses and community members donating to the Empty Stocking Fund.

“We had a $100,000 goal, so we really beat it and that’s fantastic and it’s thanks to so many wonderful partners this year,” said Odessa American Editor, Laura Dennis.

Partners like the Sewell family of Companies, the Sheriff’s Office, and more helped the joint-operation with the Salvation army, giving over 300 families in need Angel Tree presents and a holiday meal for Christmas Day.

“We thank everyone who is a part of this and want them to know that some families will have a very happy Christmas on Saturday because there will be gifts under the tree, there will be little gifts for senior citizens and there will be food on the table,” said Dennis.

The OA said it’s especially grateful for one Odessa businessman’s generous donation after not meeting their goal last year.

“We got such a great boost on Friday when an anonymous donor that was a businessman gave us $31,000, so that puts us at $141,000,” said Dennis.

To make sure children’s Christmas wishes come true next year, the OA has plans for the extra funds.

“It gives us a little boost to get back on track. We missed our goal last year by quite a bit, about $40,000. So it didn’t leave us really anything in reserve last year, now we will have a little reserve out for next year,” said Dennis.

Monday afternoon, the OA received an additional ten thousand dollar donation to bring the total to over $151,000.

Dennis thanks everyone who donated, big or small.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.