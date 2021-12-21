CBS First Alert Forecast (Week of 12/20): Warm weather ahead for Christmas week
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Tonight will be clear, with winds from the north at 5-15 mph. We may expect temperatures to plummet near the freezing mark when you wake up tomorrow morning due to clear skies and north breezes. The first day of winter is tomorrow, Tuesday, but the rest of the week will feel more like spring.
