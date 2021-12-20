Advertisement

Texas Railroad Commission suspends some drilling after earthquakes near Midland, Odessa

(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) With four more earthquakes on Wednesday and Thursday occurring in Northwest Midland County, the Railroad Commission is ordering the indefinite suspension of all deep oil and gas produced water injection in the area effective Dec. 31.

Operators of disposal wells in the RRC’s Gardendale Seismic Response Area (SRA), which is north of Odessa and northwest of Midland, will not be permitted to inject below the top of the Strawn Formation, which occurs at around 10,000 feet in depth but can vary.

The earthquakes on Wednesday and Thursday had a magnitude of 3.1, 3.6, 3.7, and 3.3, according to the state’s TexNet Seismic Monitoring Program.

Inspectors and geologists have been inspecting disposal activity and constantly monitoring seismic data. RRC staff have monitored about 30 earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3.0 in the Gardendale SRA since December 2019.

Operators of existing disposal wells in the Gardendale SRA will be allowed to apply to amend their permits for shallow injection, such as in the San Andres Formation, the top of which occurs at a depth of about 5,000 feet. Deeper portions of such amended disposal wells will be required to be plugged.

To assist those operators, RRC will expedite the review of applications to amend existing deep disposal permits to shallow injection in the Gardendale SRA.

RRC’s seismologist and staff will continue to monitor earthquakes in the area and take further action, as necessary.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Picture of man believed to have stolen items from Lowes
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

Traffic Advisory
Bridge strike on I-20 in Midland
The Marriott Hotel in Downtown Odessa.
Downtown Odessa hosts upscale brunch at the Odessa Marriott Hotel
Cornerstone Covenant Church 'Operation Zoe'
Cornerstone Covenant Church surprises Big Spring residents with free toys
MPD hosts Blue Santa at Centennial Plaza
Midland Police Department brings Blue Santa to Centennial Park