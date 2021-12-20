Advertisement

Midland Police Department brings Blue Santa to Centennial Park

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland Police Department threw their first ‘Cookie, Coffee, and Cookies’ with Blue Santa event.

Midlanders received a free plush toy, hot chocolate, coffee, and other delicious treats.

A free photo with Blue Santa was also one of the many things visitors took advantage of.

A police officer from MPD says that he wants residents to know that they are always there for the community no matter the circumstances.

“We want people to know that the police department cares and we’re here for the community. This is all for the community. This is all for the people. Everything that we have was either donated. Today is my day off and I’m here. All the other officers. It’s all their days off and they’re here and so it’s just something we want to show that we have a heart for our community,” said Chane Blandford from the Midland Police Department.

