Dr. Scott Muri appointed to Broadband Advisory Board

ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri
ECISD superintendent Dr. Scott Muri(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -According to a press release from the Lieutenant Governor’s office, Dr. Scott Muri has been appointed to the Broadband Advisory Board.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick says that the board will help bring an important service to Texas.

“The development of broadband is key to Texas’ future as an economic powerhouse,” Patrick said. “I have complete confidence that my appointments will make recommendations that strengthen broadband access and quality in Texas.”

Dr. Scott R. Muri is the Superintendent of Ector County ISD. Muri previously served as the Superintendent of Spring Branch ISD and Deputy Superintendent of Schools at Fulton County Schools (GA).

Dr. Muri said that he is ready to get started.

“I am honored to be appointed by Lt. Governor Dan Patrick to the Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors. It is a privilege to represent K-12 public education and the children and families of Texas,” said Dr. Muri. “High-speed, affordable broadband availability has been a priority of ours in ECISD for almost two years. Through innovative partnerships, we have made great strides in bringing reliable, affordable internet service to West Texas. During the same time, the ConnEctor Task Force developed the Ector County Digital Inclusion Acceleration Plan to make broadband service a reality for all citizens of Odessa and Ector County. Access to broadband provides opportunities for all Texas families, and I look forward to working hard as a member of this Board,” said Dr. Muri.

The Broadband Development Office Board of Advisors provides guidance to the Broadband Development Office regarding the expansion, adoption, affordability, and use of broadband service and the programs administered by the office.

