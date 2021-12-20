Downtown Odessa hosts upscale brunch at the Odessa Marriott Hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Downtown Odessa hosted their second annual Teddy Bear Tea event and tickets were fifty dollars for adults, and kids were only charged twenty-five.

This event was just one of the many ways the non-profit tries to raise money in order to throw free events in Odessa.

Guests that attended the event were able to get a free photo with Santa, enjoy delicious food, and sing carols with Santa Claus.

The organizer tells us that she is happy to see many families join in on the fun this season.

“It feels really great to be able to be part of people’s holiday traditions. This is a very upscale event and it’s really nice to see families get to come out and bring out the whole family. grandma, grandpa, all the kids. Everything to all be together and get to do something that is so uniquely christmas and very upscale and elegant. Something that can only be hosted here at the Odessa Marriott,” said Alexa Moulakis, the Interim Director of Downtown Odessa.

The Teddy Bear Tea event was made possible by the West Texas National Bank due to their generous donation to Downtown Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.