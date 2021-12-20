Advertisement

Downtown Odessa hosts upscale brunch at the Odessa Marriott Hotel

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Downtown Odessa hosted their second annual Teddy Bear Tea event and tickets were fifty dollars for adults, and kids were only charged twenty-five.

This event was just one of the many ways the non-profit tries to raise money in order to throw free events in Odessa.

Guests that attended the event were able to get a free photo with Santa, enjoy delicious food, and sing carols with Santa Claus.

The organizer tells us that she is happy to see many families join in on the fun this season.

“It feels really great to be able to be part of people’s holiday traditions. This is a very upscale event and it’s really nice to see families get to come out and bring out the whole family. grandma, grandpa, all the kids. Everything to all be together and get to do something that is so uniquely christmas and very upscale and elegant. Something that can only be hosted here at the Odessa Marriott,” said Alexa Moulakis, the Interim Director of Downtown Odessa.

The Teddy Bear Tea event was made possible by the West Texas National Bank due to their generous donation to Downtown Odessa.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Picture of suspect
Odessa Police looking for theft suspect
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
3.5 million signatures have been gathered on a petition to reduce 110-year sentence for driver...
3 million sign petition for trucker sentenced 110 years in fiery crash
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

Cornerstone Covenant Church 'Operation Zoe'
Cornerstone Covenant Church surprises Big Spring residents with free toys
MPD hosts Blue Santa at Centennial Plaza
Midland Police Department brings Blue Santa to Centennial Park
Cornerstone Covenant Church 'Operation Zoe'
Cornerstone Covenant Church holds 'Operation Zoe'
MPD hosts Blue Santa at Centennial Plaza
MPD hosts Blue Santa at Centennial Plaza