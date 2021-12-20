Cornerstone Covenant Church surprises Big Spring residents with free toys

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -‘Operation Zoe’ is a toy store service that the Cornerstone Covenant Church offers during the holidays and shoppers get to choose any item they want free of charge.

It was only three years ago that the name ‘Operation Zoe’ came into existence but the church has been giving toys away to the community for the past ten years.

The name comes from a scripture that relates to the abundance of God.

How is this event all possible you may ask? It’s all funded by donations from people around the Permian Basin.

“We encourage our members who are very generous and sacrificial when they’re out shopping both online or out in public that when they’re picking up gifts and different things, just shopping, perhaps think about somebody else and let’s pay it forward,” Michael Willard, the senior pastor at Cornerstone Covenant Church.

The gifts throughout the toy store were separated by age which gave everyone a chance to enjoy the holiday spirit.

“There’s no greater satisfaction than to watch a kid grab a gift. This is a tough time for a lot of people. We are just on this side of COVID and this is an opportunity for maybe that dad that’s working 2 or 3 jobs, or that single mother or father that is just doing everything they can do to stretch their family budget,” said Willard.

The event has been held the Sunday right before Christmas and those who volunteer are all members of the community.

“Our community is blessed because they get a chance to connect with the local church and we’re not just a church on the corner but we want to be the type of church that our community values not only our input but our impact.

Pastor Willard says that any leftover toys from ‘Operation Zoe’ that were not taken will go to a family in need for the holidays.

