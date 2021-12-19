West Texas Jr. Falcons held a ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event that helps benefit their cheer team

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The West Texas Jr Falcon Cheer team held their first annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ at the VFW Post 4372.

Tickets to attend the event were only 15 dollars and it included breakfast and a photo with Santa Claus.

The non-profit is trying to raise a total of seventy-thousand dollars and all the money raised goes back to their cheer and football team.

One of the organizers shared with CBS7 how excited she was to see the community gather together for the holidays.

“It feels amazing that we’re actually able to do this now. It really stinks like the Grinch that we couldn’t be able to do this. We actually had to take it in pause last year because of everything going on so just to have these girls together and be able to do it again feels great,” said Whitney Torres, the Cheer A.D. for the West Texas Falcons Cheerleaders.

If you want your kids to take part in the Jr Falcons cheer or football team next season, more information will be on the West Texas Jr Falcons Facebook page.

