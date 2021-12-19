Music City Mall hosted first ‘Reading with Mrs. Claus’ event

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Music City Mall hosted ‘Reading with Mrs. Claus’ for the very first time!

The event was free to the public.

Mrs. Claus delighted children by singing Christmas cheer and reading holiday books.

The general manager of Music City Mall says he’s happy that they are able to present new experiences to the community.

“We always try to do something unique and kind of showcase what we have here at Music City Mall and do it free of charge for the public to come out. Of course, we have Santa here. Hey, let’s do Mrs. Claus as well. Maybe do some stories. it’s just a fun event,” said Greg Morgan, the general manager of Music City Mall.

