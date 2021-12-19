Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Department hosted ‘Christmas at the Horshoe’

(CBS 7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland County Sheriff’s Department hosted their ‘Christmas at the Horseshoe’ event.

Nearly one-thousand and a hundred people showed up.

The event was free to the public and Midlanders had the chance to drink plenty of hot cocoa, get a free photo with Santa, and enjoy a look at a live nativity scene.

An organizer of the event tells us that she wants to make sure children don’t feel forgotten this holiday season.

“I understand that at Christmas, kids get to open presents but to us it’s the part that really makes it Christmas is to see the children that think they have been forgotten and of children that have had this horrible time year might be going through a horrible situation. They know that when they come to any of the sheriff’s office events, we’re going to take care of them,” said Edelmira Subia, the Community Relations employee at the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The event concluded with a dance performance by a dance group called ‘Inner Court.’

