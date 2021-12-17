Advertisement

Police chase in Andrews ends with arrest

mugshot of Coby Cunningham
mugshot of Coby Cunningham(Lea County Sherriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -On 12/17/21 Officers with the Andrews Police Department were in the 300 Block of West Broadway when they observed a vehicle in an alleyway of a hotel.

The vehicle then left the area driving erratically at high speed, failing to stop for stop signs. Andrews PD Officers attempted a traffic stop however a pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle. The pursuit went westbound on State HWY 115 eventually entering Winkler County, the pursuit continued into Winkler County and the city of Kermit.

The pursuit then turned onto HWY 302 and went to Ector County. During the course of the pursuit, officers observed the suspect throwing items out of the window of the vehicle.

Once in Ector County, the suspect vehicle was spiked with stop sticks, and eventually, the pursuit came to a stop near Ventura Blvd and Kermit Hwy in Odessa. An estimated distance of the pursuit was over 85 miles with speeds over 100 mph.

The suspect was identified as Coby Cunningham out of Hobbs, New Mexico. Coby was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence as well as several warrants out of Lea County, New Mexico. Cunningham was brought back to the Andrews County Jail on the evading, tampering, and outstanding warrants.

