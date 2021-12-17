Advertisement

Odessa Police looking for theft suspect

Picture of suspect
Picture of suspect(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Dec. 3, 2021, a theft occurred at Lowe’s Home Improvement located at 4101 East 42nd Street. Police say surveillance revealed a man walked out with over $600 worth of merchandise and did not pay.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect is encouraged to contact Cpl. J. Beatty at 432-335-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous and seek a reward, you must contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-9000518.

