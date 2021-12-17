Odessa Police investigating shooting

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -On Dec.16, 2021 officers responded to the 1300 block of N. Lauderdale to a gunshot victim. Once on scene, police say that an unknown person arrived at the location, shot at the victim, and then left the scene.

The victim was identified as 22-years-old Alexander Juarez. Juarez was pronounced dead on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

