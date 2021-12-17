Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla signs with Lubbock Christian, will be teammates with sister

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Trinity golfer Ali Escamilla signed with Lubbock Christian University on Thursday. Escamilla knows LCU well, because her older sister Aspen is currently on the golf team there.

Now the Escamilla sisters will be reunited as college teammates.

Watch the video above to see the signing and hear from Ali about what this means to her.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.