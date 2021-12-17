Advertisement

Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla signs with Lubbock Christian, will be teammates with sister

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Trinity golfer Ali Escamilla signed with Lubbock Christian University on Thursday. Escamilla knows LCU well, because her older sister Aspen is currently on the golf team there.

Now the Escamilla sisters will be reunited as college teammates.

Watch the video above to see the signing and hear from Ali about what this means to her.

