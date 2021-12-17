Advertisement

Midland ISD releases statement on social media threats

Midland ISD Logo
Midland ISD Logo(MISD)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

This is from the Midland Independent School District:


“MISD is aware of generalized threats circulating on social media in reference to Friday, December 17. These posts are not unique to Midland and are being circulated nation-wide. At this time, there is not a specific, credible threat to an MISD campus. MISD law enforcement is alert and monitoring the situation, and will be visible on campuses tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20

Latest News

Midland Trinity golfer Ali Escamilla signs with Lubbock Christian University
Midland Trinity’s Ali Escamilla signs with Lubbock Christian, will be teammates with sister
The city and county want to create rules of their own. Regulating where a game room can be...
Ector County game rooms could face new regulations starting next year due to an influx of illegal activity
Photos of Jacob and Harrison Strong
FBI asking for help in kidnapping case
City of Andrews logo
Notice of E.coli in Andrews drinking water