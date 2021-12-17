Midland ISD releases statement on social media threats

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

This is from the Midland Independent School District:



“MISD is aware of generalized threats circulating on social media in reference to Friday, December 17. These posts are not unique to Midland and are being circulated nation-wide. At this time, there is not a specific, credible threat to an MISD campus. MISD law enforcement is alert and monitoring the situation, and will be visible on campuses tomorrow.”

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.