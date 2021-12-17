Advertisement

The Ector County Jail is under a Covid-19 quarantine

The decision was made Friday
Ector County Jail reports 11 Covid-19 cases
Ector County Jail reports 11 Covid-19 cases(CBS7 NEWS)
By Jay Hendricks
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Due to an increase in positive cases for covid-19, the Ector County Detention Center will now be under a facility-wide quarantine.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says the decision came from a collaborative effort with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the jail, medical staff and Health Department.

Recreation will be limited to the inside and visitations will be stopped until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms 11 positive cases out of 840 inmates currently being held.

