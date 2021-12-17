The Ector County Jail is under a Covid-19 quarantine

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Due to an increase in positive cases for covid-19, the Ector County Detention Center will now be under a facility-wide quarantine.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office says the decision came from a collaborative effort with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, the jail, medical staff and Health Department.

Recreation will be limited to the inside and visitations will be stopped until further notice.

The Sheriff’s Office confirms 11 positive cases out of 840 inmates currently being held.

