Advertisement

Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Fans can watch the movie at select theaters nationwide. Click here to buy tickets now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
A crime scene is taped off with police tape at Baytown, Texas, after one person was killed and...
Sheriff: 1 dead, 13 injured in shooting at vigil in Texas
Mugshot of Edward Lira
UPDATE: Ector County man charged with capital murder in death of a child

Latest News

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Witness at Potter trial: Stress can cause weapon mix-ups
An officer confronted a school bus driver recently over requiring students wear masks.
VIDEO: Officer threatens to ‘report’ school bus driver for making kids wear masks
Heal the Heartland will help victims of tornadoes that swept through America's heartland
Gray Television Stations Partner with The Salvation Army to ‘Heal the Heartland’ for Tornado Relief Efforts
Dayten Gouveia doesn't remember anything about the crash, just waking up in the hospital.
Teen defies odds after being paralyzed in crash blamed on police
Shoppers are seen doing holiday shopping in this file photo. A COVID-19 surge is dampening the...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; virus fears dash hopes for the holiday season — again