Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death

Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez(Steven LeSueur | Ector County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Johnny Bryan Hernandez has been found guilty of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hernandez was sentenced to 50 years in prison on the Murder charge and 20 years in prison on the Aggravated Assault charge.

Odessa Police charged two males in connection to a murder that occurred in January of 2020 in Southeast Odessa. Johnathen Payen Sanchez and Johnny Bryan Hernandez were both been charged with Murder. Both men were arrested in February 2020 by the United States Marshal Service and Lubbock Police Department.

On Jan. 25, 2020, Odessa Police responded to 3701 East Highway 80 to two gunshot victims. An investigation found after an altercation occurred, an unknown male shot two 18-year-old males before fleeing the scene. Both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims was later pronounced dead.

