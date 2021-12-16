Odessa American Legion seeking donations

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Skinner interviewed an adjutant for the American Legion in Odessa, Preston Parrot about their financial situation.

The organization is a veterans organization that supports various causes around the community including the Boys and Girls Club and High Sky Children’s Ranch. However, this year money has been tight.

You can help the American Legion by keeping up with their Facebook page here.

And you can also mail donations to:

2701 E 8th St

PO Box 1109

Odessa, TX 79760-1109

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.