Odessa American Legion seeking donations

Josuha Skinner interviews American Legian Adjuant Preston Parrot about their financial situation
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Joshua Skinner interviewed an adjutant for the American Legion in Odessa, Preston Parrot about their financial situation.

The organization is a veterans organization that supports various causes around the community including the Boys and Girls Club and High Sky Children’s Ranch. However, this year money has been tight.

You can help the American Legion by keeping up with their Facebook page here.

And you can also mail donations to:

2701 E 8th St

PO Box 1109

Odessa, TX 79760-1109

