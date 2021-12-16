Notice of E.coli in Andrews drinking water

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Andrews had a water well that tested positive for E. coli. E. coli bacteria were found in the water supply on December 15, 2021. These bacteria can make you sick, and are a particular concern for infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems.

Fecal indicators are microbes whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term health effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems. The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking this water.

Corrective action: The water well has been taken offline and disinfected. The well will not be placed back online until cleared by a certified laboratory.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.