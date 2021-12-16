Advertisement

Midland Legacy’s Chris Brazzell signs with Tulane

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy standout Chris Brazzell signed with Tulane University on Wednesday. Brazzell was a 1st Team All-District receiver during his senior year with the Rebels.

Tulane is a Divsision I FBS program in New Orleans, and considered one of the top academic institutions in the United States.

Watch the video above to see the signing ceremony and hear from Brazzell.

