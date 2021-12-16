Midland Legacy’s Chris Brazzell signs with Tulane

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy standout Chris Brazzell signed with Tulane University on Wednesday. Brazzell was a 1st Team All-District receiver during his senior year with the Rebels.

Tulane is a Divsision I FBS program in New Orleans, and considered one of the top academic institutions in the United States.

Watch the video above to see the signing ceremony and hear from Brazzell.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.