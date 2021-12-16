Advertisement

Midland Legacy and Odessa Permian standouts sign with New Mexico State

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST TEXAS (KOSA) - A pair of West Texas rivals will now be college teammates. Midland Legacy’s Makhilyn Young and Odessa Permian’s Cooper Sheehan both signed with New Mexico State University on Wednesday.

Young was the District 2-6A MVP this past season playing running back for the Rebels. He ran for more than 2000 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.

Sheehan is a 6-foot-4 offensive lineman, and was one of Permian’s team captains.

New Mexico State is a Division I FBS program in Las Cruces.

