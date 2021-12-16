FBI asking for help in kidnapping case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KOSA) -The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Jacob Israel Strong. On August 19, 2021, the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office conducted a welfare check on Jacob Strong and his son, Harrison Sterling Strong, following Strong’s failure to meet the child’s mother for a parental exchange in Thompson Falls, Montana. Neither Jacob nor Harrison Strong were located at the time and remain missing.

On September 7, 2021, Strong was formally charged in Sanders County District Court, Thompson Falls, Montana with the crime of Parental Interference. On September 24, 2021, Strong was charged federally in the United States District Court, District of Montana with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and a federal arrest warrant was issued.

Strong and his son are believed to be in Texas or near the U.S.-Mexico border.

Harrison Sterling Strong is described as a white male, with brown eyes and auburn hair. At the time of his disappearance, he was approximately 3 feet tall and weighed approximately 39 pounds. Harrison was born on July 15, 2017.

