Advertisement

Border Patrol agents in Alpine arrest convicted murderer

Was one of 5 picked up Wednesday at a Border Patrol checkpoint
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Micah Allen
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alpine, Texas (KOSA) -– – Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents arrested five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint.

On Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, 2021, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station arrested five people from a failed smuggling at highway 118. Border Patrol Checkpoint.

All five people were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing. It was discovered that one of the people who is a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of murder and felony assault and was sentenced to 20 years.

The person was convicted on April 12, 2001, in the District Court at Arapahoe County, Colorado, for the offense of Murder, and Assault in custody, and was sentenced to 20 years and 5 years Department of Corrections.

The person was referred to the Big Bend Sector Prosecutions Unit for prosecution.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20

Latest News

Photos of Jacob and Harrison Strong
FBI asking for help in kidnapping case
City of Andrews logo
Notice of E.coli in Andrews drinking water
Robert Fierro during his hospital stay with Covid-19
Alpine man gets Christmas miracle
Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death