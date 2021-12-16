Andrew Senior Activities Center Executive Director retiring

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) -A local staple at the Andrews Senior Activities Center is retiring after over two decades. But she’s not leaving without helping Andrews’ seniors celebrate Christmas One last time.

Mildred Spencer was the life beat of the Senior Center, and one of the things she’s contributed was decorating for Christmas.

Spencer enjoys making the seniors feel at home.

“Well, most the seniors don’t decorate for one thing in their home,” Spencer said. “So they feel like this is their home.”

It’s the work ethic that has endeared Spencer to seniors over the years. But now the work is over.

She’ll be retiring and moving to Hawaii.

The residents will be sad to see Mildred go as part of what makes the center feel like home will go with her.

But Mildred is looking forward to her new chapter.

