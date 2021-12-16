Advertisement

Alpine man gets Christmas miracle

Robert Fierro during his hospital stay with Covid-19
Robert Fierro during his hospital stay with Covid-19(Ruby Fierro)
By CBS7 Staff and Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - An Alpine family is celebrating a Christmas miracle after one of their family members’ recovery for Covid-19.

Robert Fierro was diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mid-October and was intubated for over a month at a hospital in El Paso.

Robert’s wife says doctors told her it would take a miracle for him to survive, but survive he did. His mission then became finding a way back home to Alpine for Christmas to see his family.

A standoffish man before he got Covid, the outpouring of support he received from his community has changed his perspective on life.

“I didn’t know I had that many people behind me,” Fierro said. " And I’m thankful to them and to everybody who said a prayer, who said a good thing, who thought about me. And I made it!”

And to add to the miracle, Robert found out Thursday he would be discharged from the hospital. He’ll be back in Alpine for Christmas. However, Robert still has a long way to go in his recovery process. He lost about a quarter of his weight during the course of his sickness.

Fierro will check into a rehab in Alpine where he will relearn to walk.

If you would like to learn more about what you can do to help Robert you can go here.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Odessa women arrested for human smuggling
Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg was responding to an alarm call in North Midland when he was...
Wilson found not Guilty of murder in death of Midland Police officer
Fabian Chavez Polvon.
Man found guilty of capital murder in 2019 double shooting
Photo of the crash on I-20
Update: Victim identified in fiery Martin County semi-truck crash
Photos of 1-20 neat Stanton
At least one dead in semi-truck crash on I-20

Latest News

Photos of Jacob and Harrison Strong
FBI asking for help in kidnapping case
City of Andrews logo
Notice of E.coli in Andrews drinking water
Over 60 migrants found in box truck in West Texas bust
Border Patrol agents in Alpine arrest convicted murderer
Mugshot of Johnny Bryan Hernandez
Odessa man convicted of murder in 2020 shooting death