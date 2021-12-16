Alpine man gets Christmas miracle

ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - An Alpine family is celebrating a Christmas miracle after one of their family members’ recovery for Covid-19.

Robert Fierro was diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mid-October and was intubated for over a month at a hospital in El Paso.

Robert’s wife says doctors told her it would take a miracle for him to survive, but survive he did. His mission then became finding a way back home to Alpine for Christmas to see his family.

A standoffish man before he got Covid, the outpouring of support he received from his community has changed his perspective on life.

“I didn’t know I had that many people behind me,” Fierro said. " And I’m thankful to them and to everybody who said a prayer, who said a good thing, who thought about me. And I made it!”

And to add to the miracle, Robert found out Thursday he would be discharged from the hospital. He’ll be back in Alpine for Christmas. However, Robert still has a long way to go in his recovery process. He lost about a quarter of his weight during the course of his sickness.

Fierro will check into a rehab in Alpine where he will relearn to walk.

