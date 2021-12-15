Pre-K Academy at Midland College get visit from Santa

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Santa Claus visited 68 three and four-year-olds at the Pre-K Academy at Midland College.

Wednesday Santa traveled to each of the pre-k classrooms. He visited with the students. Students got to ask Santa questions and got photos with him.

The students were dressed up in their pajamas for the occasion. They also made hot chocolate in their classrooms.

Lori Smith, principal of the Pre-K Academy said that the students had a wide variety of thoughts about their visitor.

“The children’s reactions were adorable,” Smith said. “Some ran right up to Santa and told him everything; others were a bit timid. There is always a lot of excitement in the air during this time of year, and Santa’s visit was the culmination of all the students’ imaginative stories.”

The Pre-K Academy at MC is a public school operated by MC in partnership with Midland ISD, to provide and expand early childhood educational offerings for Midland residents. This is the third academic year of the program. The Pre-K Academy at MC serves children who are state Pre-K and Child Care Services eligible and tuition-paying students. Slots are filled by lottery.

