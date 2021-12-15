Advertisement

Odessa College ExxonMobil BAAS graduates celebrated

Odessa College ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences graduates were honored recently...
Odessa College ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences graduates were honored recently at a reception and presented with their ExxonMobil BAAS medallions. XTO Energy Public and Government Affairs Advisor Courtney Wardlaw, representing ExxonMobil, presented the medallions to the graduates.(Odessa College)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -At a pre-graduation reception, Odessa College celebrated the accomplishments of the 32 graduate candidates who completed their ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Leadership and Management degrees. The college also recognized the generous contribution of $1 million from ExxonMobil to fund the ExxonMobil BAAS program and revealed a new free-standing, geometric truss-and-girder display featuring students and graduates of the ExxonMobil BAAS program.

Graduates who completed the ExxonMobil BAAS in Leadership and Management – Entrepreneurship are: Sarah R. Aguirre, Genesis Elena Batie, Tammy Jean Bickham, Joana Maria Bonilla, Jessica Ivonne Briseno, Natalie Porras Collins, Margarita M. Corral, Eugene Garza Dominguez, Sonia Ann Espinoza, Ana Christina Gabaldon, Connie Nycole Jordan, Stormy Christalina Lofton, Ashley A. Long, Breyanna Alazay Morales, Regina Rae Morales, Claudia Veronica Ortega, Chris M. Owens, Leticia Ramos, Nicole Alicia Rodriguez, Bobbi Enmon Salcido, Dion L. Schoening, Jo Lynn Siebenhor, Joanne Villarreal, and Lizette Zubia.

Graduates who completed the ExxonMobil BAAS in Leadership and Management – Occupational Health and Safety Management are: Carrol Lynn Adcock; Domingo Jesus Alvarado, III; Ambar P. Gumbs Benites; Chinwe J. Chuke; Manuel Estevan Hernandez; Rebeca Holguin; Miraya Modesto; and Michael Edward Thompson.

Odessa College, which is one of only a very few community colleges in the state of Texas to offer the BAAS degree program, welcomed its first semester of students to the ExxonMobil Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences (BAAS) Degree in Leadership and Management in the Spring of 2021.

The support from ExxonMobil to the Odessa College Foundation will provide for faculty salaries, facility renovations and updates, and curriculum development for the BAAS degree in Leadership and Management. Scholarships to enable more students in the region to take advantage of this degree program also will be available.

